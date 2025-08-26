Why UTSA’s Offense Could Test Texas A&M in Week 1
Texas A&M’s opener against the UTSA Roadrunners won’t be the walkover many fans are expecting. Jeff Traylor’s squad brings a sneaky, high-powered offense that could pose problems for a brand-new Aggie defense.
Last season, the Roadrunners were among the most explosive teams in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 33.2 points per game. They piled up 451.2 yards per game and 5.9 yards per play, finishing the year with 51 total touchdowns.
What makes UTSA especially dangerous is its balance. The passing attack ranked 2nd in the AAC with 283.6 yards per game, while the ground game ran for 167.7 yards per contest.
With several key starters returning and an infusion of transfer talent, Mike Elko’s defense will face an immediate test in Week 1. Here’s a closer look at UTSA’s offensive unit:
Quarterback: Owen McCown
Owen, son of longtime NFL veteran Josh McCown, can sling the rock just like his dad.
In his first full season as UTSA’s starter, McCown threw for 3,424 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes. He also flashed mobility, adding 340 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
With three experienced receivers returning, McCown has the weapons to put pressure on an A&M secondary coming into the season with plenty of questions.
Receiving Threats
UTSA returns a trio of veteran wideouts in Willie McCoy III, Devin McCuin, and David Amador. None eclipsed the 550-yard mark last season, but together they form a reliable, experienced group.
McCoy is the name to know out of the three. The Houston native hauled in 28 receptions for 536 yards (19.1 average) and four touchdowns. McCuin led the team with five touchdown catches and will be another key weapon.
Paired with them is tight end Houston Thomas who had 34 receptions for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns. A College Station native and College Station High grad alongside Elko’s son, Thomas earned praise from A&M’s head coach:
“I’m sure he’ll go on to have an NFL career,” Elko said. “It’s just really cool to see a kid that you kinda saw from a young age become what he has become.”
Running Threats
The most dangerous aspect of Jeff Traylor’s offense might be the ground game. UTSA has three explosive backs running behind an experienced offensive line that returns four starters.
Robert Henry Jr. returns for his senior season after leading the team with 704 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Joining him is former USC Trojan A’Marion Peterson, who Aggie fans may remember from last year’s bowl game. The backfield is rounded out by LSU transfer John Emery, a redshirt senior who has been competing in the SEC since 2019.