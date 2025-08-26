Texas A&M vs. UTSA: How to Watch and Betting Odds
Week 1 of the college football season is always fascinating. While some teams open their seasons with high-profile non-conference matchups, several of them at neutral sites, others begin the year with what's essentially a tune-up game against a Group of Five team.
This year, the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in the latter camp as they host the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on Saturday night.
That said, the Roadrunners are far from a pushover. Jeff Traylor's team went 7-6 last season and returns a good deal of production, including standout quarterback Owen McCown, who threw for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, and running back Robert Henry Jr., who rushed for 706 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Roadrunners also put together a combined record of 23-5 between 2021 and 2022, winning the Conference-USA title in each of their final two seasons in the league.
The Aggies, meanwhile, enter the 2025 campaign with exceptional talent on both sides of the ball.
Starting on offense, Mike Elko's team retains a strong dual-threat quarterback in Marcel Reed, a deep running back room featuring Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens II and Amari Daniels, and a sturdy offensive line featuring Trey Zuhn III and Ar'maj Reed-Adams. They also gave their arsenal of weapons a major boost by bringing in transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State, as well as tight end Amari Nilback from Texas.
On defense, the Aggies retain standouts such as linebacker Taurean York and cornerback Will Lee III, the latter of whom earned preseason second-team All-SEC honors. The big change comes along the defensive line, where Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner are gone, but T.J. Searcy from Florida looks like he's ready to make an immediate impact.
Here's how fans can tune in for the first game of what's sure to be an interesting Aggies season.
How to Watch No. 19 Texas A&M vs. UTSA
- Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV: ESPN
- Listen: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Full Updated Texas A&M vs. UTSA Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Line: Texas A&M -24.5 (-105), UTSA +24.5 (-115)
- Over/Under: 56.5 (O -112, U -108)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M -2400, UTSA +1200
