Will Lee III Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Texas A&M Predictions
Heading into the 2025 season, there's a very wide range of predictions for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Some believe the Aggies, who went 8-5 last season after dropping four of their final five games, could be a dark horse College Football Playoff contender. Most, however, view them as a team that will be competitive in the SEC, but not a true contender for the conference title. In other words, pretty much predicting them to be exactly where they've been for most of the past decade-plus.
Understandably, one of the Aggies' brightest stars doesn't appreciate such pessimistic predictions.
Texas A&M's Will Lee III Blasts Doubters
Standout cornerback Will Lee III, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024, called out the Aggies' doubters during his post-practice press conference on Friday in a more candid moment than players usually share.
“Everybody wants to win, that’s the main thing … Everybody is tired of [people] saying we’re going to be an 8-4 team and stuff like that,” Lee said. “It is really disrespectful, and everybody is taking that on the heart. Everybody is coming out here every day and working hard and just trying to be the greatest team we can be and change the history of Texas A&M football.”
To play devil's advocate, it's not hard to see why so many have reservations about the Aggies. They've finished with four or fewer losses just twice in the 21st Century, first in 2012 when they went 11-2 behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel and then in 2020 when they went 9-1 in a COVID-shortened season and just barely missed the College Football Playoff. Additionally, the way they ended last season certainly doesn't inspire much confidence.
That said, there are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the 2025 campaign. The Aggies brought back most of their key players from last season (save for their defensive linemen), including Lee, linebacker Taurean York, offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed Adams, quarterback Marcel Reed and more. Not only that, but they also made some smart additions via the transfer portal that addressed key weaknesses last season, most notably wide receiver with former NC State star KC Concpecion.
It will definitely take work for the Aggies to overcome their past demons, especially with three road games against preseason AP top-10 teams. As Lee said, though, the goal is to change the history of the program, and that is always far easier said than done.