2026 5-Star QB Ryder Lyons Sets Texas A&M Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are making moves with quarterbacks.
In the Jimbo Fisher era, quarterback was a common issue that plagued the Aggies, and helped keep them from truly contending in the SEC.
However, that has recently changed, with five-star Conner Weigman signing as part of the 2022, class, four-star Marcel Reed signing as part of the 2023 class, four-star Miles O'Neill joining the 2024 class, and five-star Husan Longstreet committed for the 2025 cycle.
Now, they could be in line to add to that group.
According to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, 2026 Folsom (CA) five-star QB Ryder Lyons has scheduled a visit to College Station in late July.
He has also scheduled visits to USC, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss. Oregon is also considered a major contender for Lyons.
Last season as a sophomore for Folsom, the 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound Lyons completed 259 of 381 (68 percent) of his passes for 3,578 yards, 38 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also ran 226 times for 929 yards and 23 touchdowns, per 247Sports.
As it stands, Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 11 player in the country, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 2 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
He is also rated as a five-star recruit, the No. 4 overall player, and the No. 1 quarterback in the nation per Rivals.com.
ESPN, On3, and 247Sports individually rank Lyons as a four-star recruit, while all four major recruiting services have him as a top-five QB.