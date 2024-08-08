4-Star D-Lineman DJ Sanders Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
After missing out on five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett Wednesday, the Texas A&M Aggies ended the day on a high note.
Texas A&M has landed a commitment from 2025 four-star defensive lineman DJ Sanders, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He chose the Aggies over Texas and Michigan, a surprise to some since he been predicted to choose the Longhorns leading up to his decision.
Sanders, a product of Bellville High School (Texas), is the No. 10 defensive lineman in the 2025 class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He officially visited Texas A&M on June 14, which came in the middle of OVs to Michigan (May 31) and Texas (June 21).
He also received offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, USC, Notre Dame and many more.
Sanders is now the 20th commitment in the 2025 class for Texas A&M and first-year head coach Mike Elko. He joins a recruiting class that already features some impressive defensive talent up front from four-stars like d-lineman Kiotti Armstrong, linebacker Noah Mikhail and edge rusher Marco Jones.
The cousin of former NFL Pro Bowl receiver and Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Sanders, DJ stands at 6-4, 290 pounds and has wrecked opposing offenses while posting some big numbers at Bellville.
Last season as a junior, Sanders tallied 115 total tackles (28 for loss), 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns. During his sophomore season in 2022, he was named the District 10-4A-II Defensive MVP. Sanders has 29.5 sacks through his first three years of high school ball.
The Aggies begin the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Notre Dame.