Texas A&M 5-Star Target Kaliq Lockett Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies have come up short in a big-time recruiting battle that featured some other SEC powerhouses.
A&M five-star recruiting target Kaliq Lockett announced his commitment to Texas on Wednesday, choosing the Longhorns over the Aggies, LSU, Florida State and Alabama. The Aggies reportedly got beat out by Alabama as the other frontrunner for the talented receiver.
"I really feel like Texas and Alabama separated themselves during the summer," 247Sports' Mike Roach said during the live broadcast of the commitment.
Lockett said in early May that the Longhorns will "put (him) in the best position to win."
"I know that if I go there, I know I'll be successful and I know that coach (Chris) Jackson and coach Sark will put me in the best position to win, and the best position to be one of the best receivers in college football," Lockett said, per 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs.
Lockett ended up calling Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson on FaceTime to help announce the commitment before picking up the burnt orange Longhorns hat off the table. Not exactly the site A&M fans want to see, but there's reason for excitement in the Aggies offense moving forward despite missing out on the Sachse, Texas product.
Unlike Texas prior to Lockett's decision, the Aggies have already landed a five-star talent in the 2025 recruiting class with Centennial (Corona, Calif.) quarterback Husan Longstreet. If A&M's receiving corps remains somewhat intact for the 2025 campaign, he could be tossing balls to the likes of Noah Thomas and four-star freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman. The thought of that possibility should allow A&M fans to quickly move on from the disappointment of losing out on Lockett.
This past season, Lockett tallied 59 catches for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. Impressive numbers for sure, but the Aggies were going to continue trending upward with or without him.