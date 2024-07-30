All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Star Bryce Anderson Loves Changes Instituted by 'Genius' Mike Elko

According to Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson, the difference between the Jimbo Fisher and Mike Elko regimes are night and day.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 7, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Amari Niblack (84) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies made a major change in November of last year, firing former head coach Jimbo Fisher and hiring Mike Elko as his replacement.

It was a move that excited not only the fan base, but also the players on the roster - particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

And according to Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson, the improvements made to the culture and to the roster by Elko have already made a significant difference heading into fall camp.

"Last year, coming in, it was a whole lot of talk going on," Anderson said on Tuesday. "We were working, but this year, we're working way harder. Coach Elko is a genius. Coming into the summer, he had it all calculated."

The changes to the culture under Elko have been well documented. As have the short comings in that department under Fisher.

However, according to Anderson, the most impactful changes Elko has made come from a depth and talent standpoint, as well as his ability to bring in players who possess both the talent and the right character that the Aggies need.

"I feel like we have depth now. Coach Elko hit the portal real hard. He did what he said he was going to do. The guys he has brought in have been the right kind of guys."

As a result, competition has flourished on both sides of the ball.

And from his vantage point, Anderson can see already see the results beginning to take shape for the defense.

"I trust all the guys that right now are competing. They don't show any flaws, and they go hard," Anderson said. Everybody is coming together as one. We're coming together as a defense."

Anderson and the Aggies open the season on August 31 vs. Notre Dame at Kyle Field.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

