4-Star QB Sets Visit With Texas A&M, Reveals Top 8 Schools
The Texas A&M Aggies are officially in serious contention for one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga revealed his eight finalists on Monday, which featured Texas A&M among a group of other elite programs. The Aggies will be competeting with Washington, Arizona, Utah, BYU, Nebraska, Auburn and USC for the right to land a commitment from the Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) product.
According to reports from Landyn Rosow of Rivals, Casuga will be visiting College Station on Saturday, Aug. 31 when No. 20 Texas A&M hosts No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field in the season opener. Casuga confirmed the news on X (Twitter).
"Can't wait to visit!" he tweeted.
Casuga also received offers from programs like Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, TCU, UNLV and many more.
Last season as a sophomore, Casuga went 321 of 495 passing for 4,415 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while adding 52 rushes for 279 yards and two rushing scores. During the 2022 season, he went 151 of 214 passing for 2,330 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven picks.
247Sports's scouting report of Casuga notes his ability to "get the ball down the field on a rope and is very good extending plays and making something happen when the pocket breaks down."
Texas A&M has already started to put down the building blocks for its 2026 class. The Aggies have landed commitments from a pair of three-star defensive backs, as safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert both announced their decisions earlier this offseason.
However, Casuga would immediately become the top commitment for coach Mike Elko and the Aggies coaching staff and could eventually develop into the program's QB of the future.
Texas A&M and Notre Dame will kick off from College Station on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ABC.