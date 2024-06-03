Aggies vs. Notre Dame Week 1: Way Too Early Opponent Preview
The new-look Texas A&M Aggies will get their first real test of the season as they open up the 2024 season and the Mike Elko era with a non-conference matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.
It's the first meeting between the two programs since 2001, a 24-3 slaughter at Kyle Field. But the Irish hold the overall series lead 3-2. The first three meetings were in Cotton Bowl matchups in 1988, 1993 and 1994.
Notre Dame's new quarterback, Riley Leonard, was Elko's quarterback last season at Duke, so there is some familiarity there, but Leonard had surgery on his injured ankle during the offseason and his status is uncertain for opening week.
The Irish made some significant moves in the transfer portal and with the coaching staff this offseason, but the offensive line is still a huge question mark.
While Week 1 poses a big litmus test for the Aggies, it does the same for the Irish.
There is an opportunity here for the Aggies, as Notre Dame could be looking down the schedule a bit at the long-time rivalry with Purdue on Sept. 14 after a Week 2 matchup with Northern Illinois. But it's hard to imagine the Aggies looking past the Irish in College Station.
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
2023 Record: 9-3
Head coach: Marcus Freeman
Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Sam Hartman
2023 stats: 191-301, 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 63.5 compeltion percentage
Rushing: RB Audric Estime
2023 stats: 210 carries, 1,341 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 18 touchdowns
Receiving: WR Chris Tyree
2023 stats: 26 receptions, 484. yards, three touchdowns, 18.6 yards per catch
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB JD Bertrand - 76
Interceptions: S Xavier Watts - 7
Sacks: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste - 5