Former Aggies DE Set For Position Change With Steelers
It's nothing too significant, but former Texas A&M Aggies defensive end DeMarvin Leal being moved to outside linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers is still notable nonetheless.
According to ProFootballTalk, the former third-round pick is making the change ahead of the regular season. Leal will likely get some key reps at his new spot during Pittsburgh's three-game preseason slate, practice that could prove vital for him during the season.
“He’s always been an athletic guy," said Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s more attentive in the meetings. You see him out here. He’s learned both of them, defensive end position and outside linebacker positions. You can see the productivity on the field is starting to show up.”
The San Antonio native has yet to live up to his third-round billing with the Steelers as he heads into his third NFL season. In 23 career regular-season games with Pittsburgh, he's tallied 29 total tackles, one sack, four passes defended and one blocked kick.
“It’s now for me,” Leal said, per PFT. “I wouldn’t say now or never for the season, but it’s now for me.”
Leal was a force during his three years as an Aggie and will need to unlock some of that prior production before the Steelers decide it's time to move on. Across three seasons in College Station, he posted 133 total tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and one interception.
His last season at Texas A&M was the best of his collegiate career, as Leal finished with 8.5 sacks, nearly doubling his total from the previous two years combined.
Leal doesn't have to be T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith for the Steelers, but the time for a third-year breakout is now. Pittsburgh begins its preseason on Friday at home against the Houston Texans.