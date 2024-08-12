Texas A&M Aggies Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers
Just a week before their renewal of the "Lone Star Showdown" with the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies will take a trip up to Auburn, AL to take on the Tigers in what should be another solid game between two SEC schools.
In a perfect world, the Aggies will be almost a CFP lock at this point and look to add to what fans hope will be a successful season before they finish out their season at home against their biggest rivals.
In their 14 meetings they've had over time, Texas A&M barely leads the all-time matchup, 8-6 and won the most recent matchup, a 27-10 victory over Auburn at Kyle Field last year.
The Auburn Tigers didn't quite have the type of season they were wanting during Hugh Freeze's first year as head coach, going just under .500 at 6-7 and were 3-5 against their SEC conference opponents. The Tigers were also unable to end the entire season on a high note, coming up short 31-13 to the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl.
Hugh Freeze will be back on Auburn's sidelines for his second season, and playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium should give Auburn some confidence whenever the Maroon and White roll into town. After all, the Tigers were victorious last time the two faced off in Auburn, 13-10 in a low-scoring affair over an injury-ridden Aggie team.
Also a noteworthy coach should be Auburn's defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. Where did he come from before Auburn? That's right. Texas A&M.
Auburn Tigers
2023 Record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
Head coach: Hugh Freeze
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Payton Thorne
2023 stats: 162 of 265 for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 129.1 QB rating.
Rushing: RB Jarquez Hunter
2023 stats: 159 carries for 909 yards and seven touchdowns; 18 receptions for 118 yards.
Receiving: TE Rivaldo Fairweather
2023 stats: 38 receptions for 394 yards and six touchdowns.