4-Star Safety Bralan Womack Names Texas A&M In Top 10 Schools
The top-ranked safety in the class of 2026 could be donning Maroon and White when his time comes.
Bralan Womack, a 5'11 safety out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, MS, has narrowed down his options for collegiate commitment to 10 schools, including six SEC schools.
The safety has yet to announce when he will make his final decision, but he will choose between the Texas A&M Aggies, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Louisville Cardinals, the Texas Longhorns, and the LSU Tigers.
Womack is currently the 32nd highest-ranked player in the 2026 class, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player from the state of Mississippi.
Womack was relentless in the secondary last year, tallying 26 total tackles, and seven interceptions. He was also a useful weapon on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 562 receiving yards. His contributions helped lead Hartfield Academy to its first MAIS Class 6A State Championship.
As of now, Womack's decision is reportedly leaning towards the Fighting Irish, per the 247 Crystal Balls, who show two predictions for Notre Dame.
Womack has spoken highly about both Notre Dame and Ohio State but has yet to pay an official visit to Texas A&M, who fetched him an offer back in May. Should he choose A&M, he would give the Aggies some solid coverage at safety as many of the Aggies' prime defenders both up front and in the secondary prepare to play their final years in Aggieland.