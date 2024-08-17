All Aggies

4-Star Safety Bralan Womack Names Texas A&M In Top 10 Schools

Texas A&M is one of six SEC schools that Womack has considered.

Aaron Raley

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) react toward the Mississippi Rebels student section during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The top-ranked safety in the class of 2026 could be donning Maroon and White when his time comes.

Bralan Womack, a 5'11 safety out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, MS, has narrowed down his options for collegiate commitment to 10 schools, including six SEC schools.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) on a two point conversion attempt during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The safety has yet to announce when he will make his final decision, but he will choose between the Texas A&M Aggies, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Louisville Cardinals, the Texas Longhorns, and the LSU Tigers.

Womack is currently the 32nd highest-ranked player in the 2026 class, the highest-ranked safety, and the second-best player from the state of Mississippi.

Womack was relentless in the secondary last year, tallying 26 total tackles, and seven interceptions. He was also a useful weapon on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 562 receiving yards. His contributions helped lead Hartfield Academy to its first MAIS Class 6A State Championship.

As of now, Womack's decision is reportedly leaning towards the Fighting Irish, per the 247 Crystal Balls, who show two predictions for Notre Dame.

Womack has spoken highly about both Notre Dame and Ohio State but has yet to pay an official visit to Texas A&M, who fetched him an offer back in May. Should he choose A&M, he would give the Aggies some solid coverage at safety as many of the Aggies' prime defenders both up front and in the secondary prepare to play their final years in Aggieland.

