Texas A&M vs. LSU Preview: Game Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host their SEC rival, the LSU Tigers in a highly contested grudge match between the two schools on October 26 in College Station.
Both the Aggies and the Tigers will be looking to not only punch their way to the SEC Championship Game but also the College Football Playoffs, which is very much possible for both teams.
The rivalry game is one of many big time games that the Aggies will be hosting this year, along with the season opener against Notre Dame, the regular season finale against Texas, as well as an early morning matchup with Missouri on October 5.
Both teams do have some similarities in challenges to face as the season comes upon us. Both are dealing with a change in quarterback since the last time they faced each other. Can Conner Weigman pick back up where he left off after week four of last year? Can Garrett Nussmeier handle the pressure of over 100,000 fans screaming in his face? Both head coaches are defensive masterminds, how will they deal with what the other throws at them?
Of course, we won't know any of that until the plays are called on October 26, as the rivalry game takes place with massive CFP implications at stake.
Can the Aggies down the Tigers in Kyle Field, or will LSU dress up as a spoiler for Halloween this year? Here is what our staff at Texas A&M Aggies on SI thinks will go down:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Another extremely tough test that will be all about the quarterback play, LSU will be led by first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier, who replaces Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. I'm giving the Tigers the edge right now, but I don't feel good about it just yet.
LSU 37 Texas A&M 34
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The last time LSU stepped foot onto Kyle Field, they were ranked top five in the nation and went up against a struggling Aggie squad that dealt with injury after injury.
And Texas A&M absolutely manhandled them.
I'm sure Garrett Nussmeier will adjust to the LSU offense just fine by the time this game rolls around, but I don't think A&M is going to allow much to happen, not on their home turf. It will be competitive for sure; I think these teams are too evenly matched right now for either team to really run away with the game like we've seen the past few years.
That being said, I think the overall advantage that Texas A&M has, especially being at home, will help them take down Brian Kelly and LSU.
Texas A&M 28 LSU 24
Matt Guzman, Columnist
Texas A&M was the final team in the regular season to face the wrath of the LSU Tigers and Jayden Daniels.
A loss then disrupted their momentum heading into an eventual loss to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl and since, the Aggies have been on a trek of redemption.
They’ll face LSU in the back half of the year next season, and by then, the reality of a postseason run will be much clearer. Whatever that looks like, however, beating the Tigers won’t be easy.
I do think that they’ll muster up enough on both sides of the ball to scrape out a win. Whether that be because of positive momentum or retribution I don’t know, but I think Mike Elko and company will earn the win at home.
Texas A&M 21 LSU 14