Aggies Commit Coby Sellers Reveals Choice of Texas A&M Over Longhorns, Sooners
Sometimes, picking a school is as easy as checking the location.
The Texas A&M Aggies picked up four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers Saturday when the Shadow Creek product picked College Station and Mike Elko's program over Texas and Oklahoma — two new SEC schools set to make the move this season.
Sellers adds depth to Elko's defense and gives the Aggies another weapon in the secondary as they gear up for a revenge season from last year's meltdown, but what makes the commitment interesting is that all three programs Sellers was choosing from are conference rivals.
They all recruited him heavily. So, why pick the Aggies? Well, Sellers made it simple.
“Texas A&M is four hours closer to home," he said when asked about his choice to play in College Station. "That and how the coaches showed consistency were big. I like what the coaches do with cornerbacks too.”
The Aggies have boasted a strong defense as of late, so naturally, Sellers would get a chance to shine under a defensive-minded coach in a program that prioritizes his position, which he also duly noted.
“(Texas A&M) knows how to coach and develop defensive backs," Sellers said. "Coach Peterson offered me last summer and recruited me when he was at Kansas. We had a great relationship, so as soon as he moved to A&M, I gave them a chance and knowing he and Coach Elko can coach guys at my position factored into my decision.”
So, with a strong coach and a chance to shine on a team needing a new direction, Sellers decided on the Aggies. But even beyond the on-field benefits, choosing Texas A&M came with a unique benefit that the other schools didn't have. They were close, but not quite enough.
With Texas A&M, he'd get to be closer to his family.
“I get to go to school just an hour and 45 minutes away from home," Sellers clarified. "It will be great to play in front of my family and be able to stay home. I get to play for a great coach who is about business with players that are going to listen to the coaching staff.”
Next season the Aggies will be looking for a change of pace, and Sellers will absolutely help.
The even sweeter part of the deal is that he'll seemingly be happiest in College Station.