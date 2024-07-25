Aggies Fall Training Camp Begins Next Week: Report
As football season inches closer, the Texas A&M Aggies have their sights set on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but first, they have to get through training camp.
As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, Aggies coach Mike Elko has set the date for his team's first practice, when they will officially hit the turf in preparation for what they hope will be a run at the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.
That day is exactly one month before opening-night kickoff — Wednesday, July 31.
Since taking the helm at Texas A&M, Elko has made it clear that he has high expectations for the product it places on the field, even higher expectations for the players that make it up. He's been around Aggieland before, so he's well-versed in the culture and tradition.
Now, he wants to win.
"We were a 12-13 football program the last two years," Elko explained. "The only way to change that is to work. You can't just say you want to be different and say you want to compete — you have to do it. (We) have a lot of great kids with great character with a lot of pride in themselves, so (we tell them) 'Here's a path that potentially can change the results that we've had.'
"They start doing that, and then it leads to success."
Yes, Elko has been in Aggieland before, but with his new position, things look slightly different from the last time he was there. This time, he's calling the shots and bringing with him a tough coaching style that's certainly yielded results in its early stages.
The hope for Texas A&M is that it carries over to the regular season and beyond.
"Everybody is where they're supposed to be at on time," Aggies linebacker Taurean York said. "Guys are being more receptive to leadership."
"It's not just a handful of people ... that really, really want to win," defensive lineman Shemar Turner added. "I feel like everybody's mentality is switching over now because Elko harps on being hard-working. It's made everybody work harder.
"You're not there for yourself no more."