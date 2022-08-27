Aggies vs. LSU Tigers: Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.

Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.

The was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.

The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).

A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).

LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).

The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).

LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him, as LSU aims to get back to the mountaintop of college football.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly and an exciting outlook on their future.

However, they are not quite ready to face a team like A&M just yet.

Aggies win convincingly and bolster their postseason resume in the process.

Texas A&M 31, LSU 15

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The Tigers head to College Station looking for back-to-back wins over the Aggies. Meanwhile, a win for A&M could put them at double digits for the season.

Max Johnson shines against his former team, helping the Aggies officially finish second in the SEC West. It’s not a perfect year, but 10 wins would be a career-best for Jimbo Fisher in Aggieland.

Texas A&M 34, LSU 20

Timm Hamm - Reporter/Columnist

I don't like to use the term, "revenge game," but this will have that very feel. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, this could be an important game. The Aggies are the better team on paper, and assuming Max Johnson is still the starter (yes, that's my prediction) then the revenge factor is two-fold.

That said, regardless of its importance to either team, this one will be close.

Texas A&M 36, LSU 33

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This early in the game, I'm honestly not sure. Myles Brennan's medical retirement from football kind of throws a wrench in LSU's season, even though it has options at quarterback. Texas A&M is trying to figure out its quarterback situation, too. If we're being honest, that's what this game will come down to, and the seasons of these two respective teams — can they figure out the quarterback situation before things get away from them? I don't believe this game will matter for any other reason than bowl seeding. At least the Aggies are at home. That will probably make a difference.

Texas A&M 31, LSU 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

It's tough to predict how these two teams will look once the end of November rolls around. Usually with these regular-season finales, one team will have tons to play for while the other is just looking to add a feel-good win to the final standings.

And though it'll take a Herculean effort by A&M in conference play, they could be playing for a SEC title game berth at this point in the season and could be highly motivated against a LSU team that remains unpredictable. However, this remains unlikely, as it will take wins over Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss to be in contention.

After last season's gut-wrenching loss for coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, it's hard to see them dropping this game to close out the 2022 season in College Station. Regardless of where their record stands at this point in the year, give me the Aggies.

Texas A&M 34, LSU 25

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Well folks, we're here. The regular season finale of college football as Texas A&M takes on LSU. While it is nearly impossible to predict how this game will go roughly three months before either team takes the field, this could be a very important game for both teams.

Texas A&M may very well be playing for a shot in the SEC championship game, or at the very least a 10-win season. Meanwhile, LSU could be playing for bowl eligibility or looking for a marquee upset win to cap off Brian Kelly's first season. Ultimately, while this will be a close game, Texas A&M pulls away in the fourth quarter and secures the victory.

Texas A&M 35, LSU 24

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

For the sake of argument, let's say the Aggies win all the games they will be favored in and lose the games they will not be favored in. That would likely put the Aggies at 10-1 entering Week 13 with the one loss against Alabama. In that scenario, the Aggies would need a win over LSU to keep their playoff hopes alive. If that is the case, I think the Aggies are able to narrowly scrape by the Tigers at home and put their playoff hopes in the hands of various conference championships.

Texas A&M 31, LSU 29

