Aggies Lose Left-Handed Pitcher Bryce Navarre's Commitment to Texas Longhorns

After originally committing to coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas A&M Aggies, left-handed pitcher Bryce Navarre — a top recruit in Texas — decided to follow them to Texas and flipped his decision.

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Montgomery High School pitcher Bryce Navarre during the MLB Draft Combine high school game at Chase Field.
As the saying goes, "You can't win 'em all."

After securing a return from nearly all of their players in the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies shifted their focus to incoming talent from high school. One of the biggest names of their pursuit was Montgomery High School's Bryce Navarre, and up until Saturday, he was set to make an instant impact for the Aggies under new coach Michael Earley.

That is no longer the case. After Jim Schlossnagle took both himself and pitching coach Max Weiner to Austin, Navarre decided it best to follow him. He officially flipped his commitment from the Aggies to the Texas Longhorns, making him, for Texas A&M, the one who got away.

Navarre boasts one of the best curveballs in the 2024 class, which is only complemented by his left-handed status, as he consistently registered spin rates of more than 3,200 rotations per minute. He'll be a problem if the Aggies ever have to face him on the mound, especially with the kind of coaching he'd receive from Weiner and company.

But, he's not an Aggie. So, Texas A&M won't be focusing on him next season. Instead, it'll look at the players it will have next season and focus on getting to where it wants to go: Omaha.

Earley made that crystalline.

"I wish we had them all," Earley said of the state of next season's Aggies. "I don't think that's going to be the case, but if we can get the core nucleus, awesome. ... I fully embrace where we're at."

