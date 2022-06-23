NFL Draft Profile: Max Johnson, Quarterback, Texas A&M Aggies

#14

Pos: QB

Ht: 6042

Wt: 219

40: 5.53

DOB: 4/20/2001

Hometown: Watkinsville, GA

High School: Oconee County

Eligibility: 2023

Max Johnson

Texas A&M Aggies

One-Liner:

A prototypical pro-style quarterback. He has the size and arm to be a good starter at the next level, plus a great pedigree.

Evaluation:

This is a very talented old-school pro-style quarterback. He is big and very tough, with great arm talent. Has a very fast release and can throw the ball easily under pressure. Not afraid of being hit and will stand strong in the pocket to make an accurate throw, even if he is going to take a big hit. Has great timing with his receivers and can fit the ball into very tight windows, while at the same time putting the ball where only his receivers can catch it. Has the ability to throw a receiver open, which is pretty rare for a college quarterback to possess so early in his career. This goes back to his background though, as he has a great pedigree and it has allowed him to understand the game much easier. He isn’t going to win a strongest arm contest, but he can make any throw necessary during the course of a game. On the downside, he has a major case of happy feet. He gets very flustered under pressure and loses control of his throws. He is usually a very accurate passer, but will get too nervous when a team brings extra rushers and it causes him to make bad decisions and throws. He also struggles picking up outside pressure, so will stand in the pocket too long taking a sack. He needs to take better care of the ball, again he just gets so flustered when under pressure that he makes bad decisions and he has too many fumbles when being sacked. He is not a very mobile quarterback either, so defenses do not need to worry about him running.

Grade:

3rd-4th Round