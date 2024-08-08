Aggies Men's Hoops: Texas A&M 'Toughest Ever' Non-Conference Schedule Released
Constantly a thorn in the side of the Texas A&M Aggies, the non-conference slate of games for next basketball season was officially released Wednesday.
This time, it's arguably their "toughest."
"With the all-important NET rankings in mind, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team has constructed perhaps its toughest non-conference schedule in school history," the team said, per a release. "For the first time in program history, the ... slate features five opponents from the power conferences without factoring in possible opponents from in-season tournaments."
Kicking things off will be a road trip — one of many rarities of the pre-SEC schedule — as Texas A&M will visit Orange County, Fla. to face the Golden Knights before hosting four straight contests against TAMU Commerce, Lamar, Ohio State and Southern.
Between Ohio State and UCF, the Aggies already have their hands full, but that comes before the Players Era festival in Las Vegas, where they'll join a pool of seven other teams including Alabama, Houston, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Creighton, Oregon and San Diego State at MGM Arena.
The Aggies were grouped into one of two four-team MTEs, as they're being deemed, meaning they'll face Creighton, Oregon and San Diego State each one time before heading back to College Station to host Wake Forest in the annual SEC-ACC challenge.
Beyond that, Texas A&M will also play two neutral site games against Texas Tech and Purdue — one each at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.
Purdue, coming off of a loss in the Men's Championship in April, might be coming with some extra motivation, and despite losing Zach Edey to the NBA Draft, certainly still packs a punch.
The Aggies close out their slate with a pair of games at home against HCU and ACU, which should give them a chance to catch their breath slightly before embarking on the SEC portion of next year's campaign, but like past year's have proven, no team can be counted out.
With high expectations surrounding the team, which is bringing back Wade Taylor IV among others, Texas A&M is out to prove itself as a contender right from the jump. If all goes well, not only will its NET ranking benefit, but its momentum will as well.
Below is the full non-conference schedule. Home games are in bold and TV times are all TBD.
November
- Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF
- Friday, Nov. 8 vs. TAMU-Commerce
- Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Lamar
- Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Ohio State
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 vs. Southern
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
- TBD (Las Vegas, Players Era Festival)
December
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Wake Forest (SEC-ACC Challenege)
- Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Texas Tech (Fort Worth, Coast to Coast Challenge)
- Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Purdue (Indianapolis, 2024 Indy Classic)
- Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Houston Christian
- Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Abilene Christian