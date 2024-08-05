Aggies OL Mark Nabou Determined to Compete Regardless of Position
Mark Nabou knows he is going to start when the Texas A&M Aggies open up at Kyle Field against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
He just does not know whether he will play center or guard. He is currently penciled in as the starting center, but pencils have erasers. He could line up at guard or at center.
Last season he started 11 games as a freshman at the left guard position. He started one game at center against ULM. The Aggies passed for a season-high 399 yards.
Wherever he lines up, he will be an immovable force that will protect quarterback Conner Weigman.
Nabou spoke to the media after practice on Monday. He said he is enjoying practice because he knows it will make him and the team better. He said that practice is all about developing good work ethic.
'"I think we have practiced real hard," Nabou said. "We make sure we are practicing habits and get ready to transfer those habits into a game,"
Nabou does not care where he lines up against the Fighting Irish. He just wants a seat at the table.
"I like guard, but I do like center," Nabou said. "I can control the line and tell everyone where to go and who to block."
He said playing center is much more cerebral and he is up for the challenge.
"At center, you have to read the defense and tell the people next to you who to block," Nabou said, "At guard, you basically have one guy to block and that's it."
You can tell he is really looking forward to playing center. He is eating up the fact that he is competing for a spot.
"At center, I get to read the safeties and make the line calls," Nabou said. "It would be up to me to make sure that we move the ball more efficiently and protect the quarterback better."
The competition drives Nabou to give it his all, every rep, every day,
"I think it's a healthy competition," Nabou said. "Everyone is uncomfortable right now and we all know there is someone behind us pushing us."