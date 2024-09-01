Aggies QB Conner Weigman Struggles on Big Stage vs. Fighting Irish
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman struggled in a 23-13 loss at home to Notre Dame on Saturday night. In fact, he was pretty bad.
Weigman was intercepted twice and completed only 12-of-30 passes for 100 yards. He failed to throw a touchdown.
Aggies coach Mike Elko seemed to take it all in stride. He was not critical of his quarterback in his post-game press conference,
"We got to go back to the tape and find out to put him in better situations to get him comfortable," Elko said."He was not in rhythm, and there was nothing easy. We kept trying. Just couldn't get there."
Elko said the whole team was disappointing, not just Weigman.
"I told the locker room for us to get this program over the hump, we have to put ourselves in the position to play the game the way we need to," Elko said. "and we didn't do that tonight."
Elko said Weigman just never got on track.
"It was really hard, because he was not in rhythm, and there was nothing easy to get," Elko said. "And so we kept trying, we just couldn't get there.
"The challenge tonight was they were going to play us in man all night. So there's not a lot of easy access throws to get him comfortable and get him in rhythm," Elko said. "People are going to have to win to do that, and we just weren't able to get it going."
By contrast, Notre Dame's quarterback Riley Leonard was 18-of-30 for 158 yards. He was not exceptional, but he did not throw an interception. He managed the game well, Elko did not like facing his former pupil when the two were at Duke last season.
"It wasn't fun," Elko said. "I told him I loved him after the game. I will be rooting for the kid for the rest of his life."