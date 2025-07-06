Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Fractures Arm in Wyoming UTV Accident
As its season draws ever nearer, Notre Dame has received some distressing news.
Fighting Irish offensive lineman Charles Jagusah fractured a bone in his left arm riding a utility terrain vehicle in Wyoming, the program said Sunday via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. There is currently no timetable for his return.
Jagusah played in just three games in 2024 after a preseason pectoral tear. Those games, however, were important ones—the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, the Orange Bowl against Penn State, and the national championship against Ohio State. The Rock Island, Ill., native started the last of those games, which Notre Dame lost 34–23.
The offensive lineman was a four-star recruit when he joined the Fighting Irish for the 2023 season. He played in just two games that year, although he did start the Sun Bowl against Oregon State.
Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2025 campaign against Miami on Aug. 31.