College Football
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Jimbo Fisher Encourages Reporters to “Dig Into” Nick Saban's Past

Jimbo Fisher’s response to Nick Saban’s accusations that Texas A&M paid players went viral on Thursday, as Fisher was incensed with Saban. He defended his program, adamant that they never broke any rules and calling Saban’s comments “despicable.”

However, Fisher then decided if Saban wanted to attack his integrity, then he was going to attack Saban’s.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher says. “Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

This is not the first time Fisher has had to defend his program from criticisms by other coaches, as he did so last month after Lane Kiffin accused the Aggies of paying players. In fact, it’s not even the first time Fisher responded to an accusation that Saban made.

Saban has had a lot to say about the name, image, and likeness policy in college football, going as far as to lamenting all the parity that the sport is losing as a result. Fisher, however, doesn’t see diminishing parity because he doesn’t think there was parity in the first place, thanks to Saban.

“The parity in college football he’s been talking about? Go talk to coaches who coached for him, you’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been, you can find out anything,” Fisher said.

As Alabama’s head coach, Saban has been at the top of the sport for almost 15 years, winning six NCAA championships and eight SEC championships.

Fisher was once Saban’s assistant coach at LSU, but when Saban went to the NFL, Fisher went the Florida State as Bobby Bowden’s heir apparent. Now, any relationship the two had appears to be over, as Fisher wants nothing to do with Saban moving forward.

