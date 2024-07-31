'Better Than Ever!' Texas A&M WR Noah Thomas Speaks On Overcoming Injury Hardships
2023 was a relatively productive season for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas.
He played in 11 of A&M's 13 games and finished with 359 receiving yards and five touchdowns, three of them coming in the first game of the season against New Mexico.
However, he didn't serve up the production he did 100 percent healthy.
Thomas was knocked out of A&M's third game against Louisiana-Monroe with a lower-body injury and was forced to miss some time. Though he was banged up, he was able to push through the injury and still play nearly the entire season.
Thomas talked about his injuries at the Texas A&M Fall Camp press conference and marked them as adversity to help him grow as a player.
"It was tough, but everyone's a little banged up during the season," Thomas said. "I had a different scenario, but, yeah, it was tough. I got to through some adversity every once in a while. It was a little battle that I had to get through, but I'm good now. I'm back to my speed. I'm back to my strengths. So, I feel better than ever."
Head coach Mike Elko has no doubt that Thomas is capable of being a prime part in A&M's receiving corps.
"I think he has tremendous size and a very large catch radius. I think he's gotten healthy; he had some off-season stuff that he was dealing with towards the end of last year. But he's getting healthier. He got healthier as the spring went on," Elko said.
"I think it's going to be really important for him to have a really strong summer. If can develop some strength and get his body where it could possibly be, then yeah, I think he has all the makings of being a guy that we can use as a top target."
Thomas will line up alongside fellow Ag receivers Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III, looking to take full advantage of having Conner Weigman back under center throwing passes again in this new offense under Collin Klein's coordination.