Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Kickoff Time, How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off their biggest win of the season to date after they took down No. 8 LSU 38-23 at Kyle Field.

But there is no time to rest.

Now, the Aggies must turn around and hit the road for a tough SEC road test vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina has had an up-and-down season to date but has proven to be a dangerous team, suffering agonizing last-minute losses to Alabama and LSU, and big wins over Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, despite the big win, the Aggies have plenty of questions to answer before they take the field on Saturday. Most notably at the quarterback spot, where Marcel Reed looks to be in line to get the start after coming in for a benched Conner Weigman last week.

Reed responded to the call by leading the Aggies to five-straight scoring drives, including three rushing touchdowns of his own.

Can he continue that momentum vs. the Gamecocks? Or will Conner Weigman be back under center.

Here's how to watch and listen to Texas A&M vs. South Carolina on Saturday and what experts have said to be the best moves if you're betting on the game:

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, SC)
  • Game time: 6:30 pm CT
  • TV: ABC
  • Listen: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 84

Full Updated South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds Via Fan Duel

  • Spread: -2.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under:  44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M (-146), South Carolina (+122)

