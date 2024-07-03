BREAKING: Texas A&M Lands USC's Jacob Galloway in Transfer Portal
First it was the Texas A&M Aggies' own players. Now, it's other school's players.
Since Michael Earley has taken the helm as the Aggies' 21st baseball coach, his squad has begun to take shape — and it looks rather similar to last season.
Jace LaViolette, Justin Lamkin, Caden Sorrell, Ali Camarillo, Kaeden Kent, Gavin Grahovac, and Hayden Schott have all announced their intention to return to the program after initially entering their name in the transfer portal, which helps the Aggies' stability, but there are a few new faces headed to College Station as well.
Texas Tech's Gavin Kash was the first domino to fall, announcing his decision to join the Aggies and fill the gap left by Ted Burton, who will be headed to the MLB draft.
Next was USC sophomore catcher Jacob Galloway.
"First, I’d like to thank all of my coaches and teammates at USC for making my first two years of college the best time of my life," Galloway wrote on Instagram. "Made many great memories that I will remember for the rest of my life. With that being said I’d proudly like to announce my commitment to Aggie Baseball."
Last season with the Trojans, Galloway notched 61 hits and six home runs with a batting average of .286 but showed promise to be a batter north of .300 during his freshman season.
Galloway is now set to learn from Earley and the rest of his staff — which is also still forming — as he looks to have a successful junior season. He might be far from his former home in Southern California, but he's ready to take on the new challenge.
As are the rest of the returning Aggies.
"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity," Galloway wrote. "(I) can’t wait to compete and give my all to this program."