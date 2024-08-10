Built In A Lab: Veteran Defensive Lineman Shemar Stewart 'Huge Plus' for Aggies
Shemar Stewart has one clear goal for his third season with the Texas A&M Aggies.
It's ambitious —15-plus sacks, to put it in his own words — but then again, that's the kind of player the junior defensive lineman is. And the player he's been since stepping foot in College Station.
"Shemar Stewart is a tremendous kid," Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said ethusiastically. "(When) you first meet him, you're like, 'Oh, my God. This guy looks like a million dollars.'"
While Stewart's gold grill certainly makes for a picturesque smile, that wasn't the appearance that had Bateman dumbfounded. It was his frame — Stewart stands 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 290 pounds.
"I told one of the NFL guys," Bateman explained. "'If you gave me and you two hours in a lab to build a defensive end, they would come out looking like Shemar Stewart.'"
In two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart has learned the defense and found a groove. His freshman year, he tallied 23 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. The latter number remained the same, but as he'd tell you, he was "this close" every time he breached the backfield.
In a way, he felt unlucky.
"It is the game of football," Stewart explained. "Anything can happen. You could get there, and he could just throw the ball away. I can't do much after that."
With a new coordinator heading up the defense and a head coach who's done his time in that role, Stewart will be in no shortage of guidance. He'll continue to work toward his hefty goal, but more than that, fitting the Aggies' defense and leading by example.
"I really just focused on getting faster (and) stronger in the offseason," the junior said. "I feel like if I am fast, I can get there a little bit quicker, so I could maybe get that sack next time."
Bateman has certainly noticed Stewart's effort.
"I think Shemar has done a great job," he said. "But I think the defensive line ... there's a lot of really good players, and I think we're going to be able to be really fresh and attacking. "It's going to be a huge plus to our defense."
As for Stewart's teammates? They've noticed, too.
And they like what they see.
"He has grown up," Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis said. "He has improved physically, mentally (and) emotionally. All aspects of the game. Everything has improved about him.
"Watching my young bull grow up has been fun to watch. I am excited to see what he can do."