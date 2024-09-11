'Can't Let It Bother Us!' Amari Daniels Speaks On 1st SEC Road Test vs. Florida
The Texas A&M Aggies probably wish they could have their season opener back.
After an offseason chock-full of expectations, the Maroon & White took the field against a higher-ranked Notre Dame squad, and the result was disappointing. A strong defense — arguably the lone bright spot of the contest — was overshadowed by a stagnant offense as the Aggies fell short to begin their season on a losing note.
Since then, the narrative has shifted from the weaknesses they showed to their ability to adjust. Texas A&M has taken on a mindset centered on being itself, and that's set to continue when it makes the trip over to Gainesville for its first SEC matchup of the season.
"If we play our brand of football, we will be alright," Aggies running back Amari Daniels said. "We can’t let the outside bother us."
Daniels expected to have a solid role in his fourth season with the team, but it was magnified a few weeks prior to the season when it was announced that Rueben Owens would be a season-long scratch. That left the Aggies with one less back and an even bigger responsibility.
"It was a scrimmage," Daniels explained, "and I saw my brother went down. You don’t want that for anyone. (After that), it was next man up.”
With just 19 carries through two games, Daniels has done his part to plug the gap. He's averaged 5.6 yards per carry — on par with each of his last three seasons — and scored more touchdowns than both of his first two seasons combined.
But he's not the only one making an impact.
“Those are my brothers," Daniels said of the Aggies' other two running backs, Le'Veon Moss and E.J. Smith. "I get excited thinking about it. We compete and make each other better. We learn from each other having different styles of backs in there."
Playing against the Florida Gators' defense will present a challenge of its own, and if the Aggies can successfully navigate it, they will gain offensive momentum and a strong conference win to add to their resume, despite the shaky start.
To make matters more interesting, Daniels will be returning to Florida, where he grew up.
“It is a big game," he explained. "This is a homecoming for me.”
It won't change his mindset or his preparation, however. Not his, or that of the entire team. The Aggies are still focused on being themselves.
They just hope that'll lead them to a road win at The Swamp.
"The expectation is we're going down there and play our football," Aggies coach Mike Elko said. "That's where we're at. ... First SEC game, a road game. We know what both of those things mean for this program."