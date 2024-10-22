All Aggies

'Certainly A Challenge!' Brian Kelly Previews LSU vs. Texas A&M In College Station

Brian Kelly's No. 8 LSU Tigers will head to Kyle Field to take on Mike Elko's No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies in a game for SEC supremacy.

Aaron Raley

Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelly calls a timeout playing South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelly calls a timeout playing South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
At the beginning of the season if you were to tell someone that the last two undefeated teams in the SEC were the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies, some people might not be surprised, and others would be absolutely blown away.

But alas, that is the scenario after the Texas Longhorns fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in a barn burner Saturday night that ended Texas' undefeated hopes.

The Tigers and Aggies will now face off in College Station where only one undefeated team in the conference will remain after four quarters in Kyle Field. No pressure, right?

And if there is anybody who knows what his team has come, it's LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who has had his fair share of main events against the Aggies in his short time in Baton Rouge.

Kelly took time during his press conference to commend the Aggie team and how Mike Elko has built his team in only his first year.

"Going to College Station is certainly a challenge. Mike Elko is doing a great job with this football team in his first year," said Kelly. "They have won six straight games, they lost their opener and since then, they have played better and better each and every week. They're running the ball very well, over 200 yards a game, and they're very balanced on offense."

Kelly also touched on the tough environment that is Kyle Field, and what he learned during his first trip to Aggieland in 2022.

"Yeah, we learned a lot about the different venues in this league, I think when you go to A&M, a lot like coming to Tiger Stadium, they kind of separate themselves and you have to prepare for that kind of environment and block out those distractions, because if you don't, they will affect the outcome of certain games," Kelly said.

"It's a great challenge going to College Station, we'll have to play our very best, and there is a lot to play for, but we're excited about that challenge."

The Aggies and Tigers kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday night on ABC.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

