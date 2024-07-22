Texas A&M Aggies Way-Too-Early Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers
In a matchup that will take place one month earlier than it's typical scheduling, the Texas A&M Aggies will defend the home turf in Kyle Field against now their second-biggest SEC rivals, the LSU Tigers, who are just as eager to punch their ticket into the CFP, and with crunch time happening around this time of the season, this game could have massive playoff implications.
In the preseason SEC rankings, Texas A&M was ranked ninth, while LSU was ranked in the fifth spot.
LSU enjoyed quite the season in 2023. They finished with a 10-3 record and was ranked no. 12 in the AP and coach rankings. The season ended with the boys from the swamp defeating Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl and capped off the year with quarterback Jayden Daniels taking home the Heisman Trophy, the second LSU quarterback in five years to take home the trophy, the other of course Joe Burrow in 2019.
LSU has pumped out some impressive talent to the NFL recently, including Burrow who has established himself as one of the league's best signal callers in Cincinnati, as well as two of the NFL's best wide receivers today in Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, the latter of whom is also with Burrow on the Bengals.
When it comes to the history of the LSU-Texas A&M rivalry, who can forget the seven-overtime classic in 2018 when Kellen Mond and the Ags downed the trio of Burrow, Chase, and Jefferson 74-72 at Kyle Field? Or the upset that a 5-7 A&M squad put together against a fifth-ranked Tigers team in 2022?
LSU currently leads the rivalry all-time at 32-23-3 and won the most recent game last year, 42-30 in Death Valley.
With Jayden Daniels and wideout Malik Nabers now in the NFL, the Tigers will look to keep their presence in the SEC dominant as they rebuild in 2024.
LSU Tigers
2023 Record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Garrett Nussmeier
2023 stats: 48 of 78 for 591 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, 139.5 QB rating as backup to Jayden Daniels.
Rushing: RB Josh Williams
2023 stats: 55 carries for 284 yards and five touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Kyren Lacy
2023 stats: 30 receptions for 558 yards and seven scores as WR3 behind Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas Jr.
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: CB Major Burns - 41 solo, 52 assisted, 93 total
Interceptions: LB Greg Penn III - 2
Sacks: LB Harold Perkins - 5.5