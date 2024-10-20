Texas A&M Aggies Open as Slight Favorite vs. LSU Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in the country entering Week 9, and oddsmakers are giving Mike Elko's squad a slight edge to keep the good times rolling.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, No. 14 Texas A&M opens up as a three-point favorite over the No. 8 LSU Tigers in College Station on Saturday. The over/under is 54 points. Texas A&M's moneyline is -162 while LSU's is +136.
After losing their season opener, both teams are currently on six-game winning streaks and sit atop the SEC with perfect conference records. The Aggies moved to 4-0 in SEC play after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 34-24 on Saturday while LSU easily handled the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 34-10 road win to move to 3-0 in conference.
The Aggies will need to clean up some things on the defensive side of the ball to keep up with LSU's dynamic playmakers.
"We just got a bit loose with tackling," Elko said after the win over Mississippi State. "I thought we missed a lot of tackles on that first drive and I think we just did a poor job that entire two-minute drill. I thought that there were a lot of broken plays, and we weren't playing 'assignment football,'" Elko said. "Then in the second half, when we needed them, they really stepped up and made plays for us."
The winner will gain a significant edge in the race for a berth in the SEC Championship. After Saturday, Texas A&M's toughest remaining game is Nov. 30 against Texas while LSU will host Alabama on Nov. 9. As it stands, both the Tigers and Aggies control their destiny to Atlanta for a shot at the SEC title.
Coming off a road win in front of a rowdy Razorback crowd, LSU will be looking to silence the Texas A&M faithful at Kyle Field when Saturday's contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.