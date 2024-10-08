Class of 2026 RHP Commits To Texas A&M Baseball
It's never too "Earley" to start bringing in new recruits.
That's exactly what head coach Michael Earley and John Kelly did Monday morning, as they got another arm for their pitching squad: RHP Cayden King out of Murfreesboro, TN.
King also plays first and third base, bats left and throws right and has a heavy curveball with lots of vertical movement on the mound.
King attends Middle Tennessee Christian High School and stands at a staggering 6'5 and weighs 215 pounds.
King had a solid sophomore year of high school play, which saw him win six games and only lose one, he struck out 69 hitters and landed at a 1.40 ERA on his way to being named to the All-District team.
King was also named to Perfect Game's 2024 Preseason Underclass All-American Team this season.
Cayden King made his commitment announcement public on X Monday morning,
This commitment signing marks another success for the new Aggie baseball coaching staff, as Michael Earley will look to lead the Aggies back to the College World Series in Omaha, and this time come away with some hardware.
Earley has already made quite an impression in his few short months as a coach, using his chemistry with the players that he had as the former hitting coach to reel back in some key Aggies stars that had originally entered the NCAA Transfer Portal such as Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and Hayden Schott, the latter of whom was granted an additional year of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA.
It's got to be a fun time being a first-year head coach in Aggieland right now.