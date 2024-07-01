'Let's Run it Back!' Texas A&M Aggies Outfielder Hayden Schott Announces Return
The Texas A&M Aggies are already starting to see the benefits of hiring former hitting coach Michael Earley as the team's new head coach.
Upon the defection of former coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns last week, multiple Aggies entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal, including standouts like Gavin Graohvac, Jace LaViolette, Ali Camarillo, and Hayden Schott, among others
However, upon the hiring of Earley, the consensus was that the Aggies would have a good shot at retaining most of that talent.
And over the last 24 hours, that is exactly what has begun to happen, with outfielder and slugger Hayden Schott becoming the latest to announce his return to Aggieland.
"Alright alright alright…. LETS RUN IT BACK. @earleybaseball to the MOON," Schott said in a post on X.
Obviously, this is big news for the Aggies in more ways than one.
The graduate transfer from Columbia had a season worth remembering at the plate, boasting a .335 batting average, with eight long balls and 63 runs driven in. He was also a big part of the Aggies' offensive prowess in the NCAA tournament, with his four-hit showing in game two of the Super Regional against the Oregon Ducks providing more than enough support for the Aggies to continue their Omaha hunt.
However, it also helps set the tone for the program and push the momentum forward, perhaps resulting in other big names returning as well.
Camarillo got that momentum started by announcing his intention to return on Sunday. Schott, who will be using his final year of eligibility thanks to the COVID year, was next.
And hopefully for the Aggies, more are soon to follow.