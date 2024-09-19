Texas A&M Baseball Star Jace LaViolette Named Top 2025 MLB Draft Prospect
After his monumental first two seasons in Aggieland, many MLB scouts expect outfielder Jace LaViolette to be the first player off the board in the 2025 MLB Draft.
According to MLB Pipeline, none of that has changed. LaViolette was again ranked as the top college prospect for the 2025 Draft by the group.
Then again, does this really come as a surprise to anybody?
The Katy, TX outfielder has been a vital part of the Maroon and White lineup and without him, the Aggies might not have made it to the College World Series Final in Omaha this past season.
Surely you remember his game-saving home run robbery against Florida that prevented the go-ahead runs from scoring.
Gold Glove aside, LaViolette is much more prominent for his offensive prowess in the Aggie lineup, forming a 1-2-3 with Gavin Grahovac and Braden Montgomery that gave SEC pitchers nightmares whenever they faced the trio. LaViolette led the Aggies with 29 home runs and 78 RBI to go along with a .305 batting average.
His freshman year was nearly just as impressive. With a batting average of .287, LaViolette tallied 63 runs batted in and launched 21 home runs, which was the Texas A&M freshman record until Grahovac broke the record this past season with his 23 bombs.
LaViolette had entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal following the Aggies' shortcomings at Omaha, and after much speculation he would be joining the SEC-rival LSU Tigers, LaViolette announced a couple of weeks afterward that he would be staying in College Station to continue his collegiate baseball play.
This upcoming season, he and the rest of the Aggies will be back with a vengeance.