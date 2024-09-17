De'Von Achane, Von Miller Highlight Week 2 for NFL Aggies
On Thursday night, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins' Thursday Night Football game featured Texas A&M Aggies alumni De'Von Achane versus Von Miller. It kicked off a pretty successful weekend for the NFL Aggies.
Achane got the first start of his career with veteran running back Raheem Mostert sidelined with a chest injury. He did not waste the opportunity to show an Amazon Prime audience his speed and versatility, rushing 22 times for 96 yards. He also caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The game might have pushed Achane up the depth chart, even when Mostert returns. There is no denying his speed and his versatility to line up wide and catch passes out of the backfield is something the Dolphins cannot ignore.
"I thought De'Von really showed some cool professional growth in a short week," Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game Thursday. "He knew we had already taken a hit at that position, and what he was able to do tonight was impressive. He was literally living in the training room to get out there. I thought it was a cool individual piece of growth in an otherwise pretty miserable experience."
It was Miller's team, however, who won the game 31-10. Miller was credited with only two tackles, but one was a sack on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a cruical third down. Tagovailoa would leave with a concussion later in the game.
Josh Reynolds of the Denver Broncos had another good game to make Aggies fans proud. He caught four balls from Bo Nix for 93 yards. Despite the quality game by Reynolds, the Broncos lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike Evans helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Detriot Lions 20-16. He caught three Baker Mayfield passes for 42 yards.