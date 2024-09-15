Does Texas A&M Have a QB Controversy Brewing?
Conner Weigman suffered an injury to his AC joint in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. He aggravated it on Thursday. He did not get the start against Florida on Saturday.
Marcel Reed started and turned in a performance Aggie fans will not soon forget, as Texas A&M defeated the Gators 33-20.
Reed had a great game against Florida. He was able to extend plays with his legs and run for first downs, accumulating 83 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 31-yard play taking the ball to the goal line. He would score on a one-yard dive to complete the drive.
There is no timetable for Weigman's return. However, whether Weigman return to the Aggies offense as the starting quarterback when healthy is not a certain guarantee.
He just might have lost his job to Reed, the redshirt freshman phenom. Reed is now the "King of the Road" as far as Aggies fans are concerned.
"He protected the game the way he should, especially on the road," Aggies coach MIke Elko said after the game. "I'm really proud of how our offense played. I thought he could have thrown it a little more, but he made some tremendous throws on third down. It was really good to see. and he was consistent all day."
Elko is known as a defensive coach, but he does have Collin Klein as his offensive coordinator, Klein is rapidly becoming a quarterback-friendly coach. The job he did with Reed since coming to Texas A&M with Elko in the offseason has been just short of remarkable.
"He was operating at a really high level the whole game," Elko said. "We have confidence he can go out there and do it."
This does not sound like someone who is going to lose his job anytime soon.