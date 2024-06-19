'Don't Come Back': Jim Schlossnagle Speaks on Texas A&M Fan Controversy at College World Series
Two Texas A&M Aggies fans were kicked out of the game during the team's 3-2 win in the College World Series against the Florida Gators on Saturday, resulting in a viral controversy.
The pair were reportedly removed from the game after yelling derogatory remarks at Gator's head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.
The inflammatory comments were reportedly based around the death of the team's former batboy, 11-year-old Brody Reinhart, who was tragically killed alongside his 14-year-old brother Rex Reinhart in a suspected double-murder suicide that was allegedly carried out by the boys' father.
Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle commented on the behavior of the fans, and expressed his apologies to the Gators on behalf of the program.
“I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M for whatever the heck went on over there in that dugout,” Schlossnagle said after the game. “Whoever those two guys are, they don’t represent what Texas A&M is all about, and whoever they are, just don’t come back. Let’s not let those two guys back in the ballpark.”
Part of the video can be seen here, with the two fans being escorted out of the stadium by security:
The Omaha Police Officers Association also released a statement on X, condemning the actions of the two fans.
"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field," the association said in the statement. "You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series."
The Gators and Aggies will face off once again on Wednesday night at 6 pm CT in a win-or-go-home scenario for Florida after it beat Kentucky 15-4 on Wednesday afternoon.