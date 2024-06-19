All Aggies

'Don't Come Back': Jim Schlossnagle Speaks on Texas A&M Fan Controversy at College World Series

Texas A&M Aggies baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was not happy with what a pair of fans were reportedly responsible for during their matchup with Florida on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Two Texas A&M Aggies fans were kicked out of the game during the team's 3-2 win in the College World Series against the Florida Gators on Saturday, resulting in a viral controversy.

The pair were reportedly removed from the game after yelling derogatory remarks at Gator's head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

The inflammatory comments were reportedly based around the death of the team's former batboy, 11-year-old Brody Reinhart, who was tragically killed alongside his 14-year-old brother Rex Reinhart in a suspected double-murder suicide that was allegedly carried out by the boys' father.

Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle commented on the behavior of the fans, and expressed his apologies to the Gators on behalf of the program.

“I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M for whatever the heck went on over there in that dugout,” Schlossnagle said after the game. “Whoever those two guys are, they don’t represent what Texas A&M is all about, and whoever they are, just don’t come back. Let’s not let those two guys back in the ballpark.”

Part of the video can be seen here, with the two fans being escorted out of the stadium by security:

The Omaha Police Officers Association also released a statement on X, condemning the actions of the two fans.

"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field," the association said in the statement. "You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series."

The Gators and Aggies will face off once again on Wednesday night at 6 pm CT in a win-or-go-home scenario for Florida after it beat Kentucky 15-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

