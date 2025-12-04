Texas A&M Flips Elite 4-Star RB From SEC Foe

Texas A&M came away from Early National Signing Day with quite the haul.

The Aggies signed 25 players, including multiple five-stars, a host of four-stars and multiple three-stars.

After landing one of the best running backs in the nation in running back KJ Edwards, Texas A&M was able to flip four-star Florida commit running back Carsyn Baker the morning after Early National Signing Day, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on X.

Texas A&M Bolsters its Backfield

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Although Florida has not seen the success it has come to know on the field in recent years, coach Billy Napier was been able to attract top talent to Gainesville before being fired during the 2025 season. With many players committing to Napier, recruits have started to look elsewhere for where they will spend the next four years.

Now that Tulane head coach Jon Sumerall is set to take over the Gators, many high school recruits are starting to rethink their Florida pledges. Baker decommited from Florida on December 1 and by Dec. 4 was committed to Texas A&M.

“Physically imposing upright runner hovering a shade under 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with a blazing track and field profile,” 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Hudson Standish wrote in his scouting report. “Still rounding out his skillset, but has the traits to develop into a quality P4 starter on Saturdays before potentially earning NFL Draft consideration.”

On top of his success on the football field, Baker has impressed in Track and Field. In the 100m, Baker has recorded multiple 10.6-second reps and a season-best of 10.61 in his junior season, something that has attracted Texas A&M to the speedy back.

“What we like is kids that have multiple skill sets,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said after National Signing Day. “And when you see kids that play multiple sports in high school, you're recruiting kids that have multiple skill sets, That's really important. I don't think many of them envision themselves being multi-sport athletes here at Texas A&M, which obviously is really challenging. There's only a handful of select kids who could ever pull that off."

Bringing in talented, young running backs is huge for a Texas A&M program that currently runs through its two veteran running backs. Star workhorse back Le’Veon Moss is a senior, rotation backs EJ Smith and Amari Daniels are both seniors and Rueben Owens will be a junior next season. Filling the running backs room with young, elite talent will provide a smooth transition between the old guard and the hopefully new stars.