All Aggies

Five-Star CB & Alabama Commit Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting a visit from one of the top players in the 2025 class.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies HC Mike Elko speaks on Mizzou Prank
Texas A&M Aggies HC Mike Elko speaks on Mizzou Prank /
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail as of late.

And it seems that is only going to continue.

According to reports from Rivals.com recruiting analyst Landyn Rosow, the Aggies are set to get a visit from five-star cornerback and Alabama commit Dijon Lee on Nov. 30 for Texas A&M's rivalry matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns in College Station.

The Mission Viejo, CA native is ranked as the No. 1 player in California, the No. 4 corner and the No. 24 player in the nation per the 247Sports composite ranking, and has been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 28.

The Mission Viejo, California, native has an On3 industry ranking of 95.45. He's listed as the No. 1 recruit from California, the No. 5 corner nationally, and the No. 30 overall player in the country.

The 6-4, 185-pound Lee helped his high school to the CIF championship game last season where they lost to St. John Bosco. Lee tallied 35 tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections and a blocked punt last year.

He also runs track, where he won a league title in the triple jump and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump.

Per On3.com, Alabama has a 94.8 percent chance of retaining Lee, while USC - who wasn't listed in his top five, but is less than 50 miles from his home - shows next at 1.7 percent. The Aggies show a less than 1 percent chance of landing Lee.

Though considering his interest in taking a visit to Aggieland, Texas A&M's chances seem to be rising.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News