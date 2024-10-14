Five-Star CB & Alabama Commit Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail as of late.
And it seems that is only going to continue.
According to reports from Rivals.com recruiting analyst Landyn Rosow, the Aggies are set to get a visit from five-star cornerback and Alabama commit Dijon Lee on Nov. 30 for Texas A&M's rivalry matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns in College Station.
The Mission Viejo, CA native is ranked as the No. 1 player in California, the No. 4 corner and the No. 24 player in the nation per the 247Sports composite ranking, and has been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 28.
The Mission Viejo, California, native has an On3 industry ranking of 95.45. He's listed as the No. 1 recruit from California, the No. 5 corner nationally, and the No. 30 overall player in the country.
The 6-4, 185-pound Lee helped his high school to the CIF championship game last season where they lost to St. John Bosco. Lee tallied 35 tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections and a blocked punt last year.
He also runs track, where he won a league title in the triple jump and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump.
Per On3.com, Alabama has a 94.8 percent chance of retaining Lee, while USC - who wasn't listed in his top five, but is less than 50 miles from his home - shows next at 1.7 percent. The Aggies show a less than 1 percent chance of landing Lee.
Though considering his interest in taking a visit to Aggieland, Texas A&M's chances seem to be rising.