Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Close Win Over Bowling Green
The Texas A&M Aggies were able to defend their home Saturday night, knocking off the Bowling Green Falcons by a close score of 26-20.
The tight matchup may not have been what Mike Elko wanted the week before heading into SEC play but considering that Bowling Green was close to upsetting the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley a couple of weeks ago, the team had to know that they were not heading into a blowoff game like they were McNeese or even Florida.
But regardless, a win is a win. Here are five takeaways from Saturday night:
Marcel Reed Takes Step Back Following Florida Performance
The headline should tell you everything you need to know. It was a small step back; Reed was not horrible by any means. The first half wasn't his best, especially considering his performance last week. Reed overthrew a pass to Noah Thomas in the first half that would've most likely resulted in a touchdown. Aside from a few other overthrows and not getting the ball to some wide-open targets, Reed's stats were almost a direct carry over from Gainsville. Reed completed 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He was again able to put his legs to good use, leading the Aggies with 91 rushing yards. Reed may not have had the awe-inspiring performance he had against Florida, but Mike Elko should still have confidence in his redshirt freshman moving into SEC play.
Contrasting Defenses
For the second straight week, the Aggie run defense came to play, racking up seven tackles for loss and allowing only 89 yards on the ground to the Falcons. The pass defense was the liability this time, giving up 250 yards of space, including a 65-yard passing score by Connor Bazelak to tight end Harold Fannin on the very first play of the second half. Fannin finished the game as Bowling Green's leading receiver by far, hauling in eight catches for 145 yards and the one touchdown. Mike Elko chalked it up to busted coverage, and that is sure to be a target of this week's practice for the Aggies.
Randy Gets Redemption
After missing a pair of field goals against Florida, Randy Bond redeemed himself by sailing four field goals through the uprights Saturday night, which proved to be the difference maker in the end for the Aggies. Bond made kicks from 28, 29, 34, and 42 yards and made both of his extra point attempts. The Aggies had a few drives that surely, they did not want to end in only three points, but it is always nice to have a reliable kicker to get you those three points.
Jahdae Walker Shines After Quiet Weeks
Wide receiver Jahdae Walker notched his first receptions since the season opener at Notre Dame, catching three balls for a team-high 45 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, his first of the season. Walker caught six passes for 31 yards in the opener against the Irish, and only saw one rushing attempt for four yards last week against Florida and saw no touches at all against McNeese. Walker's performance is a showing of confidence for the young receiver that is showing up at the best possible time.
Run The Dang Ball
And yet again, run they did. The rushing attack were unable to stretch their streak of 300-yard rushing games to three or score a rushing touchdown, but 235 rushing yards is nothing to hang a head on. Quarterback Marcel Reed led the way with 91 yards, barely more than Le'Veon Moss' 90 yards. Amari Daniels contributed with 34 yards, E.J. Smith and Jabre Barber each tallied eight yards, and even wide receiver Noah Thomas took a jet sweep for a carry of six yards. Looks like the Aggie rushing game is good to go for next weekend as SEC gets into full swing.
The Aggies will now head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2024 Southwest Classic. The Razorbacks were also victorious Saturday, downing the Auburn Tigers, 24-14.