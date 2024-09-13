'Build A Strong Foundation!' Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Speaks on Prep for SEC Play
The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off a dominant 52-10 victory over the McNeese State Cowboys, which was just the momentum they needed as they now head to Florida for their first road game of the season, which also happens to be the first SEC matchup.
The Aggies' run defense, which was one of the best in the country last season, has seen a decline in productivity over the past two games, allowing an average of 183 rushing yards to the opposition so far.
Coach Mike Elko knows that change needs to be made quickly before his team faces the Gators, and in an interview with The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday, Elko gave his solution for the team's quiet struggles as they head into conference competition.
"I think part of it is building a strong foundation," he said. "I think that's been one of the things that we've been very, very intentional about how we put together."
"It's about making sure that you have a program that supports your student athletes across the board at every level the way it needs to, and I believe that we've made a lot of strides in making Texas A&M an elite football program."
Elko went to talk about how building the strong foundation is a crucial key to victory, especially when competing in a conference like the SEC.
"That's what ultimately will lead to winning on the field. That's what ultimately will get this program where it belongs and where it should go," Elko said. "But it has to get built, right? And somebody has to take the time to build it right."
"I understand the SEC. I understand that you've got about a week to get the whole thing built, but it does. We didn't walk into a foundational program that had been really, really well established."
The Aggies take on the Gators in Gainesville at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.