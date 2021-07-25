Five Texas A&M Aggies selected 2021 CFA Yearbook SEC Preseason Starting Lineup

Five Texas A&M Aggies Have Been selected to the 2021 College Football America Yearbook Southeastern Conference Preseason Starting Lineup.

Running back Isaiah Spiller and offensive lineman Kenyon Green are among five Texas A&M Aggies selected to the 2021 College Football America Yearbook Southeastern Conference Preseason Starting Lineup.

The Starting Lineup is the Yearbook’s version of a preseason All-SEC team.

Spiller, a junior, is coming off a 2020 in which he rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 193 yards. He earned All-SEC First-Team honors and was a Doak Walker award semifinalist.

Green, a junior offensive lineman, was selected to two All-America teams as a first-team selection and three others as a second-team member.

On offense, tight end Jalen Wydermyer also made the Starting Lineup.

LISTEN: Locked On Aggies: How Good Is Texas A&M's Offensive Line For 2021?

Wydermyer, a junior, led the Aggies in receptions (46) last season. He also had 506 yards and six touchdown receptions. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2020.

Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and defensive end DeMarvin Leal made the team. Peevy, a senior, is coming off a 2020 in which he had 34 tackles for the second straight season. But, he managed that total in two fewer games than he did in 2019.

Leal Led the Aggie defense in hurries with eight and ranked fifth in tackles with 37.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 season in which they finished 8-1 in SEC play. The Aggies ended last season with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

Texas A&M, in its fourth year under head coach Jimbo Fisher may have one of its best teams in years, with nine returning starters on defense and six on offense. The Aggies’ biggest question mark going into 2021 is who will replace Kellen Mond at quarterback.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features nine pages of SEC content, including an overall preview of the conference race, the SEC preseason Starting Lineup, all SEC schedules and a half-page devoted to each program.

READ MORE: Texas A&M And Texas Rivalry Back? Is This Good Or Bad For The Aggies?

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

OFFENSE

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss, Jr.

RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina, Jr.

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, Jr.

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU, So.

WR John Metchie III, Alabama, Jr.

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, Jr.

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, Jr.

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, Sr.

OL Evan Neal, Alabama, Jr.

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, Sr.

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, Jr.

DEFENSE

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia, Sr.

DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M, Sr.

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, Sr.

DE DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M, Jr.

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, So.

LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn, Sr.

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas, Sr.

CB Josh Jobe, Alabama, Sr.

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, Jr.

S Jordan Battle, Alabama, Jr.

S Smoke Monday, Auburn, Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Anders Carlson, Auburn, Sr.

P Jake Camarda, Georgia, Sr.

KR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee, Sr.

PR Kearis Jackson, Georgia, Jr.

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss, Jr.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Sign up for your premium membership to AllAggies.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook