Former Head Coach Says Texas A&M Aggies in 'Driver's Seat' for SEC Title
Texas A&M Aggies fans are trying to avoid jinxing their team by ignoring the hype, but a five-game winning streak and 3-0 start to SEC play makes it almost impossible to not briefly talk about conference title hopes.
College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurriers is now entering the conversation. The former South Carolina and Florida head coach expressed his confidence in Texas A&M's SEC title chances during an appearance on the Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
“There might be a championship game with both teams (having) at least one loss, I would guess,” Spurrier said, per On3. “Texas A&M’s sort of in the driver’s seat right now conference wise I think without any losses. Almost everybody else has one now.”
Texas A&M's remaining schedule the rest of the season certainly gives the team a real shot at making it to the SEC Championship and potentially a College Football Playoff berth even with another potential loss at some point down the line. The Aggies' toughest games left against the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns will both be in College Station while the final three road games against Mississippi State (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Nov. 2), and Auburn (Nov. 23) are matchups that favor Texas A&M.
According to ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor, the Aggies currently have a 33 percent chance at making the CFP, which is 15th in the country.
If Texas A&M canhandle business the rest of the way and have a second potential loss come at the hands of either Texas or LSU, the Aggies will have a real shot at making it to the SEC title game. Even if Texas A&M loses in the conference championship, the first CFP berth in program history will be well within sight.
No. 15 Texas A&M will come out of the bye week to face Mississippi State on Oct. 19.