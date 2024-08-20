All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Opponent Preview: Texas Longhorns

As both the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns prepare for a vastly different football season, the buzz surrounding their season-ending matchup remains strong. Here's what you need to know about Steve Sarkisian's squad in Year 2.

Matt Guzman

Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian during the sixth day in full pads during fall football camp practice at Denius Fields.
Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian during the sixth day in full pads during fall football camp practice at Denius Fields. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

A long-awaited rivalry matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns stands as one of, if not the most anticipated game of the season for both sides.

Mike Elko's squad, set to enter Year 1 of the post-Jimbo Fisher era, has raved about a positive culture shift under his leadership while the Longhorns, in Year 2 of Steve Sarkisian's tenure, are searching for a way back to the College Football Playoff after falling short to the Washington Huskies —
last year's National Champion runner-ups.

Enduring a conference change only complicates things further for the Longhorns, who don't yet know how they will fare against a different pool of talent in the SEC. By the time the Aggies play host to their bitter rivals, the landscape surrounding the 12-team playoff could be vastly different, as they might not even be in contention, either.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter.
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of where they stand, however, both Texas A&M and Texas will be looking to secure a victory over the other for the first time in 13 years, or 14 for the Aggies.

So, as the game, albeit slowly, inches closer, here's what you need to know about the Longhorns:

2024-25 NCAA Football Week 12: Texas Longhorns

2023 Record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB Quinn Ewers

2023 stats: 272-394, 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions

Rushing: RB Jaydon Blue

2023 stats: 65 carries, 398 yards, 6.12 yards per carry, three touchdowns

*CJ Baxter is out for the season

Receiving: WR Isaiah Bond*

2023 stats: 44 receptions, 621 yards, 14.1 yards per catch, four touchdowns

*Bond is an incoming transfer

Returning Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: MLB Anthony Hill Jr., 67

Interceptions: DB Jahdae Barron, 1

Sacks: DE Ethan Burke, 5.5

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News