Texas A&M Aggies Opponent Preview: Texas Longhorns
A long-awaited rivalry matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns stands as one of, if not the most anticipated game of the season for both sides.
Mike Elko's squad, set to enter Year 1 of the post-Jimbo Fisher era, has raved about a positive culture shift under his leadership while the Longhorns, in Year 2 of Steve Sarkisian's tenure, are searching for a way back to the College Football Playoff after falling short to the Washington Huskies —
last year's National Champion runner-ups.
Enduring a conference change only complicates things further for the Longhorns, who don't yet know how they will fare against a different pool of talent in the SEC. By the time the Aggies play host to their bitter rivals, the landscape surrounding the 12-team playoff could be vastly different, as they might not even be in contention, either.
Regardless of where they stand, however, both Texas A&M and Texas will be looking to secure a victory over the other for the first time in 13 years, or 14 for the Aggies.
So, as the game, albeit slowly, inches closer, here's what you need to know about the Longhorns:
2024-25 NCAA Football Week 12: Texas Longhorns
2023 Record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12
Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Quinn Ewers
2023 stats: 272-394, 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions
Rushing: RB Jaydon Blue
2023 stats: 65 carries, 398 yards, 6.12 yards per carry, three touchdowns
*CJ Baxter is out for the season
Receiving: WR Isaiah Bond*
2023 stats: 44 receptions, 621 yards, 14.1 yards per catch, four touchdowns
*Bond is an incoming transfer
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: MLB Anthony Hill Jr., 67
Interceptions: DB Jahdae Barron, 1
Sacks: DE Ethan Burke, 5.5