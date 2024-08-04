Former Texas A&M Coach Steve Addazio Hired As College Football Analyst By ESPN
After an extensive career as a collegiate head coach, ESPN announced Friday in a press release that Steve Addazio would be joining the team as a college football analyst.
His most well-known head coaching tenures include times as Boston College, Temple, and Colorado State. He also had successful assistant jobs at Syracuse, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Florida. He was an assistant under Urban Meyer at Florida, winning two BCS National Championships. Most recently, he was the offensive line coach for Texas A&M.
Addazio's best head coaching season came in 2011 when he led the Temple Owls to a 9-4 overall record and led them to a bowl game victory over New Mexico, their first win in a bowl game since the 1979 Garden State Bowl.
Addazio will make his ESPN debut in Week 1 of ESPN's college football coverage alongside Clay Matvick.
Addazio, a former four-year starter at Central Connecticut, expressed his gratitude for joining the team, as well as anticipation for the future job.
"I'm honored to join ESPN and share my love for college football with viewers across the country," Addazio said. "I'm eager to utilize my coaching experience in a new way and bring my perspective and passion to the commentary booth."
Amanda Gifford, ESPN's vice president of production, is just as eager to bring Addazio onboard to the staff.
"We are excited to welcome Steve Addazio to our talented roster of analysts," Gifford said. "Steve's vast experience of and enthusiasm for college football make him a perfect fit for our coverage and we look forward to having him join us in the booth this fall."