All Aggies

Former Texas A&M Coach Steve Addazio Hired As College Football Analyst By ESPN

Addazio was the offensive line coach for the Aggies during the 2022-2023 season.

Aaron Raley

Nov 6, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Steve Addazio before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Steve Addazio before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After an extensive career as a collegiate head coach, ESPN announced Friday in a press release that Steve Addazio would be joining the team as a college football analyst.

His most well-known head coaching tenures include times as Boston College, Temple, and Colorado State. He also had successful assistant jobs at Syracuse, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Florida. He was an assistant under Urban Meyer at Florida, winning two BCS National Championships. Most recently, he was the offensive line coach for Texas A&M.

Addazio's best head coaching season came in 2011 when he led the Temple Owls to a 9-4 overall record and led them to a bowl game victory over New Mexico, their first win in a bowl game since the 1979 Garden State Bowl.

Addazio
CSU Rams head coach Steve Addazio yells at a game officials during their game against San Jose State at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Ftc 1202 Ja Steve Addazio 010 / Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Addazio will make his ESPN debut in Week 1 of ESPN's college football coverage alongside Clay Matvick.

Addazio, a former four-year starter at Central Connecticut, expressed his gratitude for joining the team, as well as anticipation for the future job.

"I'm honored to join ESPN and share my love for college football with viewers across the country," Addazio said. "I'm eager to utilize my coaching experience in a new way and bring my perspective and passion to the commentary booth."

Amanda Gifford, ESPN's vice president of production, is just as eager to bring Addazio onboard to the staff.

"We are excited to welcome Steve Addazio to our talented roster of analysts," Gifford said. "Steve's vast experience of and enthusiasm for college football make him a perfect fit for our coverage and we look forward to having him join us in the booth this fall."

Published
Aaron Raley

AARON RALEY

Home/News