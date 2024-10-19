Halftime: Aggies Hold Narrow Lead Over Mississippi State Behind Balanced Offensive Attack
The Texas A&M Aggies took a trip to Starkville with their hopes set on a fourth-straight SEC victory, and while their defense let up a score on the first possession of the game, they're the ones with a narrow 21-17 lead at halftime.
After responding immediately with a touchdown of their own — a 20-yard score to Noah Thomas — the Aggies picked up where they left off at home against the Missouri Tigers, finding the end zone on three of the four offensive drives they had.
Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss found their grooves as well, each scoring one rushing touchdown as part of the Aggies' balanced offensive attack. Moss struck first and Daniels followed, marking three different scorers on three touchdowns.
At the half, Conner Weigman is an efficient 7/11, already eclipsing 100 yards on the day. His one black mark through two quarters was an overthrown pass that was intercepted by Mississippi State's Hunter Washington.
Luckily for him, Jay Bateman's defense returned the favor on the ensuing drive before Texas A&M notched its third touchdown, intercepting Michael Van Buren Jr. on fourth down to give the ball back to Weigman and company.
Van Buren posted a strong half of his own, finishing 12-for-17 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He's played a large part in the Bulldogs' run at an upset, including the final score of the half that narrowed the lead to just four points.
Coming out of the half, the Aggies will get the chance to respond first, and if they do, they might just generate enough momentum to stay in front.
If not, it could get dicey down the stretch.