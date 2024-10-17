'He's Our MVP!' Mike Elko Applauds Growth From Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss
When the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies brought former defensive coordinator Mike Elko back to lead the helm in College Station, growth was definitely expected from the team compared to how they fared with Jimbo Fisher leading the way.
But I don't know if the 12th Man was expecting growth like this.
The Aggies now ride on a five-game winning streak and are 3-0 in games against SEC opponents and are freshly rested after their first bye week. The Aggie defense is back where it was last year, as the "Wrecking Crew" has been just that as of late.
But who can coaches point their fingers at offensively for the growth for the Maroon and White?
According to Coach Elko, look no further than junior running back Le'Veon Moss, who is currently third in the SEC with 609 rushing yards. Moss has run for an average of over 100 yards a game this season, including a career-high 138 yards against Missouri, where he also scored a hat trick of rushing touchdowns.
"On offense, he's our MVP," Coach Elko said on The Aggie Football Hour Wednesday night. "He's still doing more than anybody else, but I still think the improvement from where he was when this whole thing started through summer, through game one, still feeling his way through how we want to run to where he is now, he's definitely one of the more dominant backs in the country."
And with Moss being added to the Maxwell Award watch list for the best college football player in the nation, Mike Elko is clearly not the only person who believes Moss is a premier back in the college football world.