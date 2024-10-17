Texas A&M Aggies RB Le'Veon Moss Added To Watch List For Maxwell Award
Just a single day removed from head coach Mike Elko being named to the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year watch list, another member of the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies team could be in line for a prestigious individual award after the season is said and done.
Junior running back Le'Veon Moss was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is voted on by a panel of sportswriters, NCAA coaches, and the members of the Maxwell Football Club, given to the best all-around college football player in the United States.
Since 2014, the recipient of the award has gone on to win the Heisman Trophy, except for 2018 and 2023 when Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. respectively took home the award, but finished behind Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels, also respectively, in the Heisman Trophy voting.
And to say Le'Veon would be deserving of the award would be an understatement.
After Rueben Owens went down with a lower leg injury in training camp that will likely sideline him for the year, the Aggies needed one of the other running backs to step up and lead the Aggie backfield.
Boy, is Mike Elko ever happy to have Moss on his team to do so.
Before A&M's bye week this past week, Moss led the SEC with 609 rushing yards, an average of over 100 yards a game on an Aggie squad that is averaging 232 yards on the ground per game.
Should Le'Veon continue his incredible ground performance, he could lead the Aggies to great heights after the season, and could even walk away with some individual hardware for his own accolade.
Pretty solid season for someone who is "just playing ball."