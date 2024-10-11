Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss Making Case as Nation's Second-Best RB?
Boise State star Asthon Jeanty has established himself as the best running back in college football this season, and will easily win the Heisman Trophy if he continues his record-setting pace.
There's a big gap between Jeanty and the second-best running back in the country, but Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss is making a case to be right in that No. 2 spot.
Entering Texas A&M's bye week, Moss leads the SEC in rushing yards (609) despite only having the third-most carries in the conference (88). Even more impressive? His rushing yardage mark is good for seventh in the nation all while his total attempts are tied for 17th.
His six total touchdowns certainly are a step below the scoring numbers that some other running backs like Jeanty, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and Tennessee Dylan Sampson have posted this season but it's worth noting that four rushing touchdowns in the Aggies offense have gone to Amari Daniels while Marcel Reed rushed in two of his own during his time as the starter. If the Aggies coaching staff wanted to, Moss could definitely be right near the top of the list in rushing touchdowns this season.
Regardless, he's shown that the scoring prowess is there. Three of his 12 carries in the 138-yard performance against then-No. 9. Missouri went for touchdowns. He also had two scores on only nine carries in the win over McNeese State on Sept. 7. Moss has a nose for the end zone that he'll get the chance to show off a bit more once the Aggies return from their bye week.
What Moss has done on the ground so far this season can't be ignored. Even though Jeanty will run away with the Doak Walker Award and potentially the Heisman as well, Moss is in the conversation as the nation's second-best running back.
No. 15 Texas A&M will visit Mississippi State on Saturdary, Oct. 19.