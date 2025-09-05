How Former Texas A&M Pitcher Continues To Make History In MLB Draft League
After leaving Texas A&M, declaring for the 2025 MLB Draft, and then going undrafted, Brad Rudis has made a name for himself in the MLB Draft League. Rudis has been a key pitcher for the Williamsport Crosscutters, as he surpassed the Crosscutters' single-season strikeout record of 64, and he currently sits at 69.
In his time at Texas A&M, Rudis was phenomenal, posting a 15-1 record across four seasons. He was able to finish his time at Texas A&M with a program-best .938 winning percentage, adding a huge accomplishment to his resume.
As the season has concluded for the Crosscutters, Rudis was able to go out on a high note, while he broke the single-season strikeout record of 64 and ended the season with 69 strikeouts, making him become a huge name out of the Draft League.
Why Rudis Would Be An Asset For The MLB
With Rudis holding Texas A&M's program's best winning percentage, he could be a huge asset for any Major League Baseball team, especially after his consistent improvement in the Draft League. Now as he holds the Crosscutters' all-time strikeout record in a single season, scouts can look into that and see just how dominant he is on the mound.
With the Draft League coming to an end and no team picking up Rudis, he becomes eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft, if he decides to continue his dream of playing professional baseball. With this, Rudis will either continue to grind and improve his craft or decide he is done with baseball in all.
While Rudis has not made any decision as to what his future holds, it is important to highlight his victories. Over the summer, Rudis posted a 3-5 record, yet recorded a career-high 69 strikeouts in a season.
He was able to end the season with a 3.05 ERA in 17 games played, including 10 starts, which was a new-ish role for him as he mainly appeared out of the bullpen for the Aggies, only making five starts in his four-year career.
Reaching 69 strikeouts over the summer wasn't his only accomplishment with the Crosscutters, though, as he was also the first MLB Draft League player to record 10 strikeouts in a single game on August 4.
While Rudis is an excellent ball player, his future remains uncertain as he can decide to re-enter the 2026 MLB Draft or end his career after an impressive summer outing.