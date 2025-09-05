How Former Texas A&M Pitcher Continues To Make History In MLB Draft League

With six more strikeouts last night, Brad Rudis surpassed the @crosscutters single season #MLBDraftLeague record of 64 strikeouts, now sitting comfortably at 6️⃣9️⃣ total.🪓



𝟐𝐧𝐝-𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟: 9 GS, 46 IP, 3.13 ERA, 55 K, 9 BB, 1.22 WHIP, .255 BAA

𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫: 17/10 G/S, 56 IP,… pic.twitter.com/8VjavmrNfo